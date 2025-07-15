Leo Wealth LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Leo Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $190.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

