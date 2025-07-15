Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 840 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 1.5% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after acquiring an additional 928,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $849,202,000 after buying an additional 571,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,706,000 after buying an additional 91,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $680,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $655,953,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

