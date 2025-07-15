ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Sells 524 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

