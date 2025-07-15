iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of BIP Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BIP Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.36 and a 12 month high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

