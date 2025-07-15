Head-To-Head Comparison: Itochu (ITOCY) & Its Rivals

Risk and Volatility

Itochu has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itochu’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Itochu pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Itochu pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Itochu is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Itochu and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itochu 5.93% 13.99% 5.80% Itochu Competitors 7.48% 8.10% 13.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.1% of Itochu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Itochu and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Itochu $96.69 billion $5.89 billion 13.26 Itochu Competitors $13.94 billion $608.19 million 13.71

Itochu has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Itochu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Itochu competitors beat Itochu on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Itochu

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses. The company’s Metals & Minerals segment engages in development of metal and mineral resource; processing and steel products; trading of iron ore, coal, pig iron and ferrous raw materials, non-ferrous and light metals, steel products, nuclear fuels, and greenhouse gas emissions; and recycling and waste treatment activities. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, functional food, synthetic resins, packaging materials, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and electronic materials, as well as engages in the solar and biomass power generation, electricity trading, and the energy storage cell businesses. The company’s Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company’s ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT, Internet related and venture capital, mobile telephone equipment, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content, healthcare and preventive medicine outsourcing, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

