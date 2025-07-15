ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) and BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Critical Contrast

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BYD shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BYD and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD 5.71% 22.70% 5.86% ZEEKR Intelligent Technology -6.17% N/A -12.90%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

BYD has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BYD and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD $108.10 billion 1.29 $5.60 billion $4.27 21.98 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $10.40 billion 0.69 -$880.03 million ($2.91) -9.72

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BYD and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a consensus price target of $31.91, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than BYD.

Summary

BYD beats ZEEKR Intelligent Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment manufactures and sells mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; and offers assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles, and auto-related molds and components; rail transport and related business; and provision of automobile leasing and after sales services, automobile power batteries, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic, and iron battery products. The company develops urban rail transportation business. BYD Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

