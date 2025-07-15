Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 266,987 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,792,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,987 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $467,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $275.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $281.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 828,916 shares of company stock worth $216,785,761 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

