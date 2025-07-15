3,330 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $125.74 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day moving average is $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,713,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,857,229. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

