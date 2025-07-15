Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $518.33 Million in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,656,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,328,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Expand Energy Price Performance
Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $123.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average is $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Expand Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expand Energy
Expand Energy Profile
Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Expand Energy
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- These 3 Undervalued Stocks Could Surge as Value Rotation Nears
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Tilray Shares Blazing: What’s Behind the 55% Rally This Month?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Retail Stocks to Watch as Back-to-School Spending Ramps Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.