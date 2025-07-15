Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $518.33 Million in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,656,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $123.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average is $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

