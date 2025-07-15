Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RTX by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares during the period. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.61.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $149.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average is $130.49. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.