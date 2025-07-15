Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 12 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BlackRock Price Performance
BLK opened at $1,111.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,000.47 and a 200 day moving average of $970.92. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
