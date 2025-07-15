Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 7,174 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,290 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,988 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.40. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

