Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Trims Stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. reduced its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 2.4% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RTX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after acquiring an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,745,644,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RTX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,912,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,257,000 after acquiring an additional 997,806 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $149.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.52 and a 12 month high of $150.22.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.