Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after buying an additional 120,409 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

