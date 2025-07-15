Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 28,787 Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,732,000 after purchasing an additional 803,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ball by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,310,000 after buying an additional 840,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $190,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,447,000 after acquiring an additional 367,798 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Ball by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BALL stock opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

