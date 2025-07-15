Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Raised to $262.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $253.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $239.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 615.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

