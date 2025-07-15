Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) fell 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 482,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 559% from the average session volume of 73,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Kane Biotech Trading Down 20.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -331.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

