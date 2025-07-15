GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 17.2% – Should You Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08). Approximately 3,795,177 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,047,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.56.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

