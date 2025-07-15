Financial Stocks To Watch Today – July 14th

Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, Circle Internet Group, Synopsys, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares of companies operating in the financial services sector—such as banks, insurance firms, asset managers, brokerage houses, and payment processors. They represent ownership in businesses that generate earnings by providing services like lending, investment management, underwriting, and risk transfer. Because their profitability depends on interest?rate levels, regulatory policies, and overall economic health, financial stocks often exhibit sensitivity to changes in these factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $5.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $392.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,704,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928,894. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $398.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.68. The company had a trading volume of 28,764,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,400,984. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE CRCL traded up $8.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,530,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,352,254. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,504.98. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99.

Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $9.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $550.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,212. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $621.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.93.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $299.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,907,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083,144. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.94. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

