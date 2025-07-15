First Business Financial Services Inc. Invests $204,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $380.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price objective (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

