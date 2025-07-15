GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23,767 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,080.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 914,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 312,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1284 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.