Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) is Mayar Capital Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mayar Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 187.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Solventum makes up about 11.7% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,740,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth $110,378,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,054,000 after buying an additional 1,336,564 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,603,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,904,000 after buying an additional 821,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 738.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 499,031 shares during the period.

Solventum Price Performance

SOLV stock opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

