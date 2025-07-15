First Business Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,326,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,675,473,000 after purchasing an additional 94,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,570,000 after purchasing an additional 508,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,392,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,491,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,132,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,837,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.83.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $257.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

