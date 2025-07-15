Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Purchased by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

