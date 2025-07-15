Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,375 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,530,000 after buying an additional 2,911,905 shares in the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,278,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,238,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,433,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,972 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $36.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

