First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,330 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $148.83 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.14 and its 200 day moving average is $142.46.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.69, for a total value of $223,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,968.12. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,664,424. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

