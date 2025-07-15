Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Lowered by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 165,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 734,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

