Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 1,212 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 52.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $79.95. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

