PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 1,654 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,061.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $608,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $239.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.95. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

