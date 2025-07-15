Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JNK stock opened at $96.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.41 and a twelve month high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.