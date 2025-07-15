Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 293.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

