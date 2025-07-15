Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,200,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,455 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 96,902 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after purchasing an additional 48,028 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $197.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.16. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

