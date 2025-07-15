Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 104 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $229.35 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.17 and a 200-day moving average of $226.05.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

