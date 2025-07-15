Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Shoe Carnival worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 145,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 1.5%

SCVL stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $574.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $277.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.