Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 196,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,988 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $271,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,246.07. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,403,763.17. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,884. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.91% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

