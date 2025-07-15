Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,987,000 after acquiring an additional 926,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $75,137,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $48,919,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 227,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,622,000 after purchasing an additional 193,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $209.50 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.21 and a 1 year high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Melius assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,027,479.15. This represents a 22.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $1,514,882.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,006. This represents a 32.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

