Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Amgen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.82.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $297.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.55. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

