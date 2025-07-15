Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 1,646 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $30,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after purchasing an additional 522,861 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18,295.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,424,000 after purchasing an additional 510,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,168 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,691,000 after purchasing an additional 289,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Truist Financial increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on L3Harris Technologies and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.81.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $262.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.98 and a 200 day moving average of $222.20. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

