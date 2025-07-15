Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,125 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $222.29 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $263.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.81.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.53, for a total transaction of $237,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,687.30. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.70, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,091,767.60. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

