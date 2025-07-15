Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $285.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $287.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

