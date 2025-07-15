Parthenon LLC Decreases Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Parthenon LLC cut its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In other Turning Point Brands news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 25,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 330,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,074,324.84. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 10,800 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $817,236.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,639.57. This represents a 51.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,300 shares of company stock worth $8,666,867. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

