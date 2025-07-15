Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,170 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $45,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $249.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $251.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

