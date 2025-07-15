Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 608 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 163.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 24.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARM. Guggenheim increased their target price on ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ARM from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.57. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $183.74.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

