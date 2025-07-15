Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December comprises approximately 0.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XDEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 531.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Shares of XDEC opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.41.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

