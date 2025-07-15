Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.9% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,252,135. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,951 shares of company stock worth $13,543,436 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

