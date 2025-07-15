Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 2,150 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in TJX Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after acquiring an additional 67,853 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after acquiring an additional 144,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $123.54 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.12. The company has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

