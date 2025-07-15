Hager Investment Management Services LLC Sells 131 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Hager Investment Management Services LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bcwm LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,815,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 79,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 338.6% in the first quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 127,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $117.96 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $104.02 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

