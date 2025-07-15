iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.34.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0%
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
