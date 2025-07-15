iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.34.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,332,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,435 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,537,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,063,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,490,000 after purchasing an additional 349,938 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,360,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,239 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,354,000.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

