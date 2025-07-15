Ryder System (NYSE:R) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Investment analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $215.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on R. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.68. Ryder System has a one year low of $123.36 and a one year high of $177.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,612.76. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $2,880,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,521.52. The trade was a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,984,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,249,000 after buying an additional 415,103 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,905,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,853,000 after buying an additional 45,393 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ryder System by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,456,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Ryder System by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 870,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ryder System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

