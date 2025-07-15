Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Sells 485 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,390,037,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.63. The firm has a market cap of $377.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.